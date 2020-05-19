wrestling / News
JTG Reveals the Final Text Message Shad Gaspard Sent Him Earlier This Year
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard went missing on Sunday (May 17) after he was caught in a riptide while at the beach with his son in Malibu, California. Yesterday evening, Gaspard’s tag team partner in Cryme Tyme, JTG, shared a screenshot of the final text message he received from Gaspard earlier this year.
The text message Gaspard sent to JTG is dated January 26, 2020. It reads, “If ever I die tomorrow just know I Love you as a brother and friend for ever, even past this life.” JTG wrote in response, “Love you too brotha #Nohomo” You can see the tweet JTG shared on Twitter below.
Gaspard was last seen telling lifeguards to rescue his 10-year-old son before he was caught by a crashing wave. His son was successfully rescued, but Gaspard sadly still remains missing.
— JTG (@Jtg1284) May 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It