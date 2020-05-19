JTG Reveals the Final Text Message Shad Gaspard Sent Him Earlier This Year

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard went missing on Sunday (May 17) after he was caught in a riptide while at the beach with his son in Malibu, California. Yesterday evening, Gaspard’s tag team partner in Cryme Tyme, JTG, shared a screenshot of the final text message he received from Gaspard earlier this year.

The text message Gaspard sent to JTG is dated January 26, 2020. It reads, “If ever I die tomorrow just know I Love you as a brother and friend for ever, even past this life.” JTG wrote in response, “Love you too brotha #Nohomo” You can see the tweet JTG shared on Twitter below.

Gaspard was last seen telling lifeguards to rescue his 10-year-old son before he was caught by a crashing wave. His son was successfully rescued, but Gaspard sadly still remains missing.