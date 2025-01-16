Judge Denies Motion In Latest Update on Janel Grant’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

PWInsider reports that a judge has denied a motion from Janel Grant requesting a status conference on her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis. United States District of Connecticut District Judge Sarah F. Russell made the ruling, noting that the previous stay had already been lifted. Grant is able to file an amended complaint by January 31, which can include any argument.

Judge Russell also said that WWE and McMahon’s attempts to move to arbirtration have been denied until after Grant files the amended complaint. If she doesn’t, the court could make another ruling after January.