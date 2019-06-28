Judge Dismisses Some Counts in Jeff Jarrett Lawsuit Against Anthem

– Jeff Jarrett and GWE’s lawsuit against Anthem is light a few charges after a judge dismissed certain counts against the Impact parent company. PWInsider reports that the judge in the case dismissed Jarrett and GWE’s allegations of copyright infringement, agreeing with Anthem that since Jarrett and GWE failed to copyright and trademarked their GFW Amped! tapes and Jarrett provided a license for Anthem to use said tapes, there could be no infringement. Anthem had argued on that charge that Jarrett and GWE should have filed their copyrights in order to claim infringement. Since Jarrett doesn’t have physical possession of the tapes, which were deleted by Impact, the court sided with the defendants.

The judge also dismissed another count after Anthem successfully argued that they did not fall under Tennessee jurisdiction.

All the remaining allegations are moving ahead, which include claims that Impact and Anthem violated state and federal trademark infringements in relation to GFW, and violated Jeff Jarrett’s exclusive property rights to his own name, photograph, and other likeness; that Anthem was in violation of the Lanham Act by using “a reproduction, counterfeit, copy, or colorable imitation of the GLOBAL FORCE WRESTLING and GFW trademarks”; and that Anthem has “caused products and/or services to enter interstate commerce designated with variations” of the Global Force Wrestling and GFW trademarks.

Discovery and written deposition must be completed by December 6th, and all expert witnesses must be identified and disclosed by that date with depositions done by January 13th, 2020.