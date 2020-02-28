Judge Turns Down Attempt By Activision To Throw Out Booker T Lawsuit

As previously reported, Booker T is suing Activision over a character in their Call of Duty franchise, ‘Prophet’, which he says is a copy of his GI Bro gimmick. Booker previously created and copyrighted the gimmick for use as a comic book character. Booker started out his career as GI Bro for Ivan Putski’s promotion in Houston, then later returned to it in WCW during 2000.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Judge Robert Schroeder denied Activision’s attempt to have the lawsuit thrown out, as he said that the characters have the same build, skin tone, facial features, facial expressions, dreads, clothing, ammo holders on their lower body and same assault rifles held in similar positions (end of the gun near the right shoulder). He said the comparisons were similar enough to keep the lawsuit active.