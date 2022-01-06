wrestling / News
Judges Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite World Title Match
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
The judges for tonight’s AEW World Title match on Dynamite have been revealed. Tonight’s show is kicking off with the World Championship match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page. Announced as judges for the match are Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, and Paul Wight.
Should the match go to the 60-minute time limit, the judges will determine the winner of the match.
Your judges for this #AEW World Championship rematch are: @TheMarkHenry, @PaulWight and @itsjerrylynn.
Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ULsdUgUkfq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr Claims Former FOX Executive Told Him WWE Wanted FOX To Buy Company
- Goldberg On Unique Presentation Of His Character In WCW, Dealing With Backstage Politics When He Joined the Company
- Tony Khan Says One Of His Dream Signings Is Coming to AEW ‘Pretty Soon’
- Renee Paquette On Big E Being Pinned At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar Not Needing WWE Title