Judges Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite World Title Match

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The judges for tonight’s AEW World Title match on Dynamite have been revealed. Tonight’s show is kicking off with the World Championship match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page. Announced as judges for the match are Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, and Paul Wight.

Should the match go to the 60-minute time limit, the judges will determine the winner of the match.

