Judgment Day Celebration & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a Judgment Day celebration and more for next week’s Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the Judgment Day will open the episode celebrating their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win. In addition, Jey Uso will take on Damian Priest on Monday’s episode.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest
* Logan Paul returns
* Judgment Day celebration
