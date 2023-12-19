wrestling / News
Judgment Day Defeat The Creeds To Retain Tag Titles On WWE Raw
The Judgment Day remain your Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, defeating The Creeds to retain the titles on this week’s Raw. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated the challengers in the main event of tonight’s show to hold onto the championships, with Priest pinning Julius after a South of Heaven.
Priest and Balor have held the titles in their current reign for 64 days, having won them back from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16th episode of WWE Raw. This was the Creeds’ first shot at the titles.
Who will walk out of #WWERaw with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles? pic.twitter.com/mvDEsuIap2
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2023
The Creed Brothers are INSANE!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MeecEr1gQ1
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2023
THIS IS AWE-SOME!!! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cHFABcFC5S
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2023
