Judgment Day Defeat War Raiders To Retain WWE World Tag Team Championships On Raw

The Judgment Day are still your WWE World Tag Team Champions, retaining their titles against The War Raiders on this week’s Raw. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated Erik and Ivar to hold onto their titles on Monday’s episode. McDonagh rolled up Ivar to get the pinfall after Balor hung Ivar out on the ropes.

Balor and McDonagh have been champions for 155 days, having won the titles from Awesome Truth on the June 24th episode of Raw.