Judgment Day Retain Tag Team Titles at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Judgment Day were able to survive the New Catch Republic and keep their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign intact at WWE Elimination Chamber. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne to retain their titles at Saturday morning’s PPV, with Balor pinning Bate following a Coup de Grace. You can see highlights from the match below.

Balor and Priest’s title reign stands at 131 days, having won the titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16th, 2023 episode of Raw. You can follow our live coverage of the PPV here.