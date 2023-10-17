Judgment Day Recapture Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles On Raw

The Judgment Day have struck again, regaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Raw. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to win the titles following an appearance by Jimmy Uso, who attacked Jey which allowed Finn Balor to hit a Coupe de Grace for the pin and the championships.

This marks the Judgment Day duo’s second run with the titles and ends Rhodes and Uso’s reign at nine days. Rhodes and Uso defeated Balor and Priest for the championships at Fastlane.