Judgment Day Win Shot At WWE World Tag Team Titles On Raw

The Judgment Day have a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championship after winning a four-way match on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw JD McDonagh & Finn Balor defeat New Catch Republic, the Creed Brothers, and the Authors of Pain to win a shot at Awesome Truth’s titles.

The finish came when Carlito came out and attacked Pete Dunne, hitting him with the Backstabber which allowed Balor to get the win after a Coup de Grace.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

