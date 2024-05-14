wrestling / News
Judgment Day Win Shot At WWE World Tag Team Titles On Raw
The Judgment Day have a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championship after winning a four-way match on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw JD McDonagh & Finn Balor defeat New Catch Republic, the Creed Brothers, and the Authors of Pain to win a shot at Awesome Truth’s titles.
The finish came when Carlito came out and attacked Pete Dunne, hitting him with the Backstabber which allowed Balor to get the win after a Coup de Grace.
No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.
AOP wrecking house!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/iH7hgRY6An
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 14, 2024
Carlito sale para ayudar al Judgment Day y ataca a Pete Dunne cuando estaba con JD McDonagh. Damn. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/OoCsDTAjDJ
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) May 14, 2024
