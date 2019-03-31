Juice Robinson Accepts Bully Ray’s Challenge For NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard

– Juice Robinson is stepping up to answer Bully Ray’s open challenge at NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard. The Ring of Honor Twitter account posted a video featuring the IWGP United States Champion in which he accepted Ray’s open challenge to a New York City Street Fight at the PPV, which will take place in Madison Square Garden on April 6th.

Robinson notes in the video that he doesn’t have a match yet and that there’s no way he won’t compete in the world’s most famous arena. He said he doesn’t care what fight it is, he’s signing up and is sick and tired of Ray’s “bull crap,” so it’s two birds with one stone as far as he’s concerned.

Also below is a video of Ray reacting to the video, saying that Madison Square Garden is his backyard and where he made his legacy. He added that he’s stolen the show there, main evented there and competed in WrestleMania there. He concludes, “What do you think is going to happen to Juice Robinson in Madison Square Garden?”