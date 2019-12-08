wrestling / News
Juice Robinson and David Finlay Win NJPW 2019 World Tag League (Pics, Video)
– The 2019 World Tag League is over, with Juice Robinson and David Finlay taking home the win. Robinson and Finlay defeated EVIL and SANADA to win the 2019 iteration of the tournament during today’s show; you can check out a pic and video from the match below.
The duo put an end to EVIL and SANADA’s two-year dominance of the tournament, despite entering the finals down two points against them. The main event win put them in a tie in terms of points, with the fact that they won the finals giving them the tie-breaker. This marks both men’s first World Tag League win.
You can see Larry Csonka’s full review of the show here.
🏆WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2019🏆(12/8)を公開‼️
メインはジュース・ロビンソン & @THEdavidfinlay 🆚 @151012EVIL & @seiyasanada‼️
EVIL＆SANADA連携攻撃に押され気味のフィンジュース‼️
この状況を打破し、WTL初制覇なるか⁉️
登録＆視聴▷https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njwtl #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/alhkftjU4y
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 8, 2019
Finlay.Robinson. World Tag League Winners. #njwtl #njwk14 pic.twitter.com/gi7s8LiREW
— The Geeky Juans (@TheGeekyJuans) December 8, 2019
