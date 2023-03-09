Juice Robinson Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Ricky Starks

Juice Robinson made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite, ambushing Ricky Starks. Wednesday’s show saw Starks cut a promo talking about how he didn’t know what’s next for him after his win over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution. During the promo, the Bullet Club logo appeared on the Tron and Robinson appeared to take out Starks with a reverse DDT.

Robinson has been appearing on AEW Dark as of late and defeated Titus Alexander on the March 6th episode of Dark: Elevation.