Juice Robinson Says He’s At The End of His NJPW Contract, Doesn’t Plan to Return

Juice Robinson says his NJPW run is at an end with his contract coming up. Robinson appeared on Wrestling Observer Live and noted that his contract is at an end and he will not be returning, noting that he doesn’t have the urge to wrestle anymore. You can see some highlights below:

On his NJPW status: “Yeah, interesting you said that. I don’t have any plans to travel back over. I am at the end of my contract. I did an extra three-month extension, and that ends April 30th, so that will be that. I will not be wrestling under the New Japan banner any longer. There you have it.”

On what’s next for him: “Well, I really don’t know what’s next. I’m just gonna hang out and relax for a little while, and see what comes from me.”

On what led to his desire to exit NJPW: “I think it was a combination of all those things [pandemic-related issues, the travel]. I was there for nine months with — I did four of the quarantines. A lot happened, when we stopped going it was at kind of a boiling over point. And then I did, and they allowed us to go home. And then [NJPW] Strong kind of took off and we were needed. So it was kind of, two things happened. We did ask to not be going any longer but then we were needed domestically here for Strong. Because you need Jay White and you need guys to fill up the show.”

On if there’s anyone out there that he’s looking to compete against: “Nah. I don’t really have anybody that I want to wrestle, to be honest. [laughs] Yeah, there’s nothing that really — I just don’t have the urge to wrestle really anymore.”

