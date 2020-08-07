Juice Robinson On Facing Jon Moxley, His Promo Style and NJPW’s Return Shows

Juice Robinson spoke with TalkSport for a new interview discussing his work in NJPW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he was always interested in working in Japan: “When I was growing up I always wanted to be in the WWF, that was my dream. I didn’t have access to Japanese wrestling, so I wasn’t familiar with it. When I left WWE, I had an opportunity to come to NJPW and have a career so it was only then that I started to familiarise myself with Japanese wrestling.”

On his promo style: “I don’t have a “promo style”. I’m the same guy on or off camera. I just speak from the heart and convey my emotions to the audience. It’s not rocket science. I’m simply myself and what you see if what you get.”

On working with Jon Moxley: “You saw the match. How do you think it feels to get your face bitten off in front of 12,000 innocent Japanese people? Moxley walked into Ryogoku and mopped the floor with my ass. That’s how it felt to “work” with Moxley. It wasn’t a Sunday roast dinner. It was a f****** fight.”

On how NJPW has been since its return: “From what I’ve seen its been NJPW as usual, good ol’ fashion pro wrestling! Can’t wait for the live audience to be back enjoying themselves like the pre-COVID-19 days. I have no idea when I’ll be back, but if I did I wouldn’t tell you.”

On NJPW holding shows without top international stars: “It’s been fine, NJPW is full of stars, Japanese or foreign, doesn’t really matter, we have enough talents where half the roster can be trapped overseas and the shows are still the best. To be honest, I haven’t really thought too hard about wrestling since the pandemic started. Just been hanging with the people I love, eating cheeseburgers and drinking IPAs with my sweet babe.”