Juice Robinson Says He’ll Fight Ricky Starks In NYC After Callout On AEW Rampage
March 25, 2023
Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw Ricky Starks call out Juice Robinson for a match he’s been angling after since earlier this month. Robinson responded but after a brief conflict, he refused to take on Starks immediately, stating he would only accept the challenge in a New York City venue.
While no match has been officially booked, AEW Dynamite is currently scheduled to be in Long Island on April 5, so the opportunity remains. You can see a clip of the confrontation from AEW this evening below.
.@starkmanjones is done talking and calls out #RockHard #JuiceRobinson!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Of7AIucwZh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2023
