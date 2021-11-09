Juice Robinson Set To Become Free Agent In February, Hypes Upcoming Match With Moose

Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and he revealed that he is set to become a free agent in February, with Fightful noting that Robinson’s deal with NJPW expires at the end of January. Robinson also discussed his upcoming match with Moose at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Here are some of the highlights:

Juice Robinson on his contract status with NJPW: “I’ll be a free agent [in] February. It’s a great time in wrestling to show up anywhere, and maybe it’s the right time for me to spread my wings and fly.”

On his upcoming match with Moose at NJPW Battle in the Valley: “Maybe people forgot I can get it done as a singles guy. But they’re going to remember really quickly when they see me on Saturday. This Saturday is going to be my jumping-off point to show the world what I can do, and that includes being a world champion,” Robinson says. “Now Moose is an incredible athlete and a force of nature. But when he says he’s a wrestling god, he’s downright, vehemently lying. I’m going to show that world that isn’t true.”

On his goal to make NJPW as must-see as possible in the United States: “I’m the same guy that beat Omega, beat Moxley, and beat Cody Rhodes. My goal is to make New Japan as must-see as possible in America. The sky is the limit for me. And I want a crack at the U.S. title, too.”