Juice Robinson Says He’ll Be a Free Agent in February

Juice Robinson has confirmed that his NJPW contract is up in February and says he may test the free agency waters. Robinson spoke with Sports Illustrated and confirmed his contract status with the outlet.

“I’ll be a free agent [in] February,” Robinson said. “It’s a great time in wrestling to show up anywhere, and maybe it’s the right time for me to spread my wings and fly.”

Although he had a brief run in Ring of Honor and a more recent tenure in Impact Wrestling (where he briefly held the tag titles with David Finlay as part of FinJuice), Robinson is best known for his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. That is where he beat the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and “Switchblade” Jay White. And after his tag run with Finlay, New Japan is also where he plans to reignite his singles career, beginning on Saturday at the Battle in the Valley show in San Jose.

Robinson noted that he plans to make an impact during the remainder of his contract to show what he’s capable of, saying, “Maybe people forgot I can get it done as a singles guy. But they’re going to remember really quickly when they see me on Saturday.”

Robinson is set to face Moose on Saturday at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

“This Saturday is going to be my jumping-off point to show the world what I can do, and that includes being a world champion,” he said. “Now Moose is an incredible athlete and a force of nature. But when he says he’s a wrestling god, he’s downright, vehemently lying. I’m going to show that world that isn’t true.”