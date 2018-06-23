Juice Robinson Discusses His Future Career Goals for the Business, Explains How He Recovered After Leaving NXT

– As previously reported, Juice Robinson recently took part in a media conference call for NJPW. Below are some additional highlights from the conference call (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Juice Robinson on how he was able to recover after leaving NXT: “I was just talking about this with Kevin [Owens]. Man, you fast-forward three years and everything turned out how I hoped they could. I was fingers crossed I would land on my feet when I left WWE and damn, I did thank goodness because that would have sucked if it didn’t. I knew it would, I just knew in my heart it would I knew [NXT] wasn’t working for me and I’d rather die trying than stay there any longer.”

Robinson on his future career goals: “As far as the rest of my goals I’m twenty-nine right now, I think I can wrestle — I know I can wrestle for another ten years barring any injury… any kind of severe injury but I think I could stay here for another fifteen years and then I could go help the young lions once I get a little older in my forties I can come over here every once and awhile and help the new kids come along and then who knows? Maybe I’ll be a part of the LA Dojo one day in twenty years or longer? New Japan, I wanna work here for the rest of my wrestling career for sure.”