wrestling / News
Juice Robinson Says He Got COVID In January
Juice Robinson has revealed that he contracted COVID at the start of the year. Robinson was a guest on Matt Rehwoldt’s Straight Shootin and said that he tested positive for the virus in January.
“I had COVID in January,” he said (per Fightful). “It was not bad at all, luckily. I didn’t feel it for like three days. I was told for like six months that I’m pretty much immune. I will get the vaccine as soon as I can. I was in [the United States]. I came home, got COVID, and just laid in my apartment.”
Robinson has largely been working for NJPW during the pandemic, though he and David Finlay appeared on Impact Wrestling and won the Impact Tag Team Titles in March at Sacrifice. The team retained the titles against the Good Brothers last night at Impact Rebellion.
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage On WWE Stars He Wanted To Work With Before Joining AEW, Potential Crossover Matches With Impact & NJPW
- New Details on Kalisto & Wesley Blake’s Backstage Status Before WWE Releases
- Recently-Released WWE Talent Teased In Impact Slammiversary Promo
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock