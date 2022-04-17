Juice Robinson Imagines He’ll Do More With Impact ‘In Some Capacity’

While Juice Robinson is done with NJPW, he does imagine that he will be back for more in Impact Wrestling in some form. Robinson finished up with New Japan at Windy City Riot and in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, he said he enjoyed his experience in Impact and expects to be back.

“Yeah. There’s a lot of people going through the door at IMPACT,” he said. “In and out. Some guys stay for a while. I kinda went for a little while, left and I think I would bet that I would be back for sure in some capacity. We have a great relationship. They’re really good people. I love working for those people. I love going away for those weekends. So, yeah. I think just stay tuned. I’ll be there. I’m sure.”

Robinson and David Finlay had a run in Impact as the company’s tag team champions. His last appearance for them was for a Before the Impact episode on January 6th.