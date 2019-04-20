Juice Robinson Is Fine If He Finishes His Career In NJPW

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Juice Robinson said that he’s hoping to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling forever and he’s perfectly fine finishing his wrestling career in the company. Here are highlights:

On his future with NJPW: “No, I wanna just work for New Japan forever, because I think we’re gonna do more and more shows in America and now with the invention of the internet and everything, anybody can watch anything now so it’s… I don’t know. I don’t need to go back there. I would hate to go back there and not do something. Here, you feel like… you don’t move the needle, but a little bit.”

On how long he wants to stay in NJPW: “I want to be in New Japan until I [have] that feeling I had in WWE, but I don’t think I’m ever gonna have that feeling. I don’t think I’m gonna sit the bench. I’m always gonna contribute here in some way but… I don’t think I’ll ever have the feeling of where I’ll need to leave or hitting the ceiling here. If I never walk through a curtain at WWE ever again, I won’t lose any sleep over it.”