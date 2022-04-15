Juice Robinson Is Not Retiring, More Info On End of NJPW Contract

It was reported earlier this week that Juice Robinson’s deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling will expire at the end of the month. This weekend’s Windy City Riot show in Chicago is his last with the company. At the time, Robinson said he doesn’t feel like wrestling, which led to rumors he was retiring. Fightful Select spoke with Robinson who said that this is not the case. He is not retiring, he is simply taking fewer dates.

His deal originally expired after January 31, but he says he extended the deal for three months. While his deal is up at the end of April, he has said Windy City Riot is his last match for NJPW.

The reason he said he’s not as likely to take a lot of dates is because he didn’t want to be contracted somewhere if he didn’t think he could give 100% to his job.

Robinson also noted that he would be open to working with Impact again and is leaving NJPW on good terms.