Juice Robinson Discusses Similarities Between He & Jon Moxley Leaving WWE, Advises Wrestlers That Are Unhappy Where They Are To Leave, Says He Isn’t Done With ROH

Juice Robinson spoke to the media following the NJPW G1 Climax 29 press conference in Arlington, TX and 411 was on hand. When asked about how both he and Jon Moxley left WWE after being unhappy there, Robinson said the two are similar in that way and he encouraged other wrestlers who are unhappy where they are to leave, unless money is what is important to them. He also said that he will be back in ROH eventually and that he ditched his dreadlocks because it was the last remaining bit of CJ Parker. Highlights and video of some of his comments are below.

On him and Jon Moxley being relatable: “I didn’t hear his podcast with Jericho and I haven’t seen really any of his interviews besides the one right after our match. I think, I kind of said it earlier, when you’re working somewhere and you’re not happy, and you gotta leave to be happy, he did that, I can relate to it, we’re relatable in a lot of ways. He obviously did it from a very, way higher of a level, but in the same way, I kind of did the same thing.”

On his advice to wrestlers that are unhappy where they are: “Get out of there, don’t work there. If you’re not having a good time, because wrestling is such a fun thing. And if you’re doing pro-wrestling and the banner that you’re doing it under makes you stay awake and not get sleep at night because it pisses you off, get the hell out of there and go work for somebody else. Unless money is your thing and you need to make a certain amount, I dunno, money was never my thing in this, I want to do it because it was fun, and I think anybody that has that feeling should leave, and I think you’ve seen it a lot more lately, people are just like, ‘Wait, what? Why do I have to do this and be pissed off?’ You don’t. So get on out and do your thing.”

On if he’s bothered by Jon Moxley coming in to NJPW with a similar style: “Actually the kind of stuff that bothers me is constantly answering asking questions about CJ Parker, that’s kind of more what gets on my nerves, than a guy coming here that, I think, ya know, just really loves wrestling and was upset where he was, and I can kind of relate, and he needed a fresh start and he needed to be free, and now he is.”

On if he is done with Ring of Honor: “I never told anyone I was never doing Ring of Honor ever again. I’m sure I’ll be there, I don’t know when though. We’re in the dog days right now of the G1, then before you know it it’s world tag league, and it’s only going to get busier and busier as far as just New Japan dates go. I’m only one man. I’m sure I’ll be there again.”

