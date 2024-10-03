Juice Robinson Says He’d Love To Wrestle Kevin Owens Again

Juice Robinson would like the change to face Kevin Owens again if the opportunity arises. Robinson faced Kevin Owens in WWE NXT when he was working as CJ Parker, and he was asked about a potential match Owens in AEW in an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

“I would wrestle Kevin Owens any day, twice on Sunday, so of course I would love to meet him again,” Robinson said (h/t to Fightful). “I would love that.”

Owens’ WWE contract is reportedly up at the end of the year. WWE has begun talks with Owens, though there’s no word of any deal having been reached yet.