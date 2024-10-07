Juice Robinson Enjoys Being a ‘Lunatic’ In Wrestling: ‘I Like To Get Crazy’

Juice Robinson says he loves how wrestling is a place where he can really “get crazy.” The AEW star recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview and was asked about his all-in performances, noting that he tries to walk a line but enjoys being a “lunatic.”

“I kind of let it all hang out, try to not keep myself in any particular lane,” Robinson said (per Fightful). “I do feel, I think of doing something real crazy, but I keep it on the rails, and I believe that’s the fine line. I said a little earlier today that it feels like I’m hanging off the cliff of sanity by a thread. That is truly how I feel.”

He continued, “That’s how I want to feel bell-to-bell because pro wrestling hurts. I’ve gotten beaten to hell for almost 20 years, so to not answer the bell and go become an absolute lunatic…the one place where you can be a lunatic is in pro wrestling. I love it, and that’s why I do it. I like to get crazy.”

Robinson is part of the Bang Bang Gang in AEW.