Juice Robinson on His NJPW Contract Extension, Deal Will Run Into 2023

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to NJPW star Juice Robinson, who discussed his new contract with New Japan. According to Robinson, he signed an extension on his contract, which now runs into 2023. The deal was reportedly contingent on Robinson turning from babyface to heal. Below are some highlights:

Juice Robinson on re-upping with NJPW: “If I was going to stay with New Japan, I needed to do it my way. That’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to hear. I now have the license to do this the way I want. I’m keeping the details private, but I’m here where I am supposed to be. I don’t want to work somewhere else. I was about to, and I was ready to, but I didn’t want to. New Japan is where I belong.”

On why he aligned with Bullet Club and Jay White: “What we do works best when it’s real, and there’s been a relationship between me and Jay since we were in the New Japan dojo. Jay can be the leader of Bullet Club. I’m fine with that. But remember, Michael Jordan doesn’t win six titles without Scottie Pippen. Bullet Club has been talked about a hell of a lot more since I joined. So I’ll be the No. 2. I’ll be Pippen. They were a legendary one-two punch. Think of what me and Jay can do in tags, and I’m excited about the eight-man tags we can have with The Good Brothers. Bullet Club just got a whole lot better.”