– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, wrestler Juice Robinson was asked about a potential return to WWE. He previously wrestled in WWE NXT as CJ Parker before getting released in 2015. Robinson stated the following on a possible WWE return:

“You know what they say in wrestling, ‘never say never, hahaha.’ But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say…I don’t even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn’t really work, no problem. I think they’re cool. I don’t really know what they think about me. I don’t really care. And I’m sure they don’t care what I think about them, so it’s all good.”

As previously reported, there is said to be interest in Juice Robinson from AEW. He currently works in NJPW as part of the Bullet Club. He recently competed against Jon Moxley in an AEW World Titel Eliminator match on AEW Dynamite last month.