UPDATE: A new report has an update on Juice Robinson’s injury status following his removal from the AEW Continental Classic. Fightful Select reports that Robinson got X rays on Monday that confirmed a break in his fibula as opposed to his foot. Robinson appeared at Wrestlecade over the weekend and was hoping it was a bad sprain.

The report notes that AEW knew by the weekend that it wasn’t likely Robinson would be able to continue in the Continental Classic.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Robinson for a quick and full recovery.

ORIGINAL: Juice Robinson has been pulled from the AEW Continental Classic due to his injury, and Komander is taking his place. As reported, Robinson suffered an injury over the weekend, reportedly during his match with Will Ospreay on Collision. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that Robinson cannot complete the tournament and that Komander will take his place in the Gold Block.

No word as of yet when Komander will have his first match in the tournament, which continues on this week’s Dynamite.