Juice Robinson Reportedly Out of NJPW Dominion, Ace Austin Suggests X-Division Title Match

Juice Robinson’s appendicitis will reportedly keep him out of next weekend’s NJPW Dominion, but Ace Austin has an alternate match idea. It was announced at Best of the Super Junions 29 Finale that Robinson had appendicitis, and Wrestling Inc reports that despite his IWGP United States Championship defense against SANADA and Will Ospreay being announced on Saturday for the June 12th event, he will no longer be able to compete there.

Ace Austin took to Twitter on Saturday morning to put up the idea of an Impact X-Division Championship match, writing:

“If Juice can’t defend at Dominion mayb there should be an X Division title match instead. I’m willing to defend my title & my spot in Ultimate X at #Slammiversary “

Austin is scheduled to defend the title at Slammiversary on June 19th in an Ultimate X match against Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Jack Evans, and one more opponent to be named.