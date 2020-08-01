wrestling / News
Juice Robinson Out of NJPW Strong Shows Due to Leg Injury
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
Juice Robinson will be unable to compete n the first NJPW Strong shows due to a leg injury. NJPW announced on Friday that Robinson suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result will be unable to compete on the series, which will feature the New Japan Cup USA.
The full announcement is below:
Juice Robinson injured; to miss forthcoming events
Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and is currently unable to compete.
As a result of his injury, Robinson will not be competing on forthcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts, which start August 7 when LEC presents New Japan Cup USA.
We apologize to fans who are looking forward to seeing Robinson wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and wish Juice the best in his recovery.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Has Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Shoot In Florida, Note On Company’s Relationship With Florida Governor
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite
- Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch
- The Miz Recalls Daniel Bryan Talking Smack Segment: ‘One of the Most Real Moments I’ve Had in WWE’