Juice Robinson Out of NJPW Strong Shows Due to Leg Injury

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Juice Robinson

Juice Robinson will be unable to compete n the first NJPW Strong shows due to a leg injury. NJPW announced on Friday that Robinson suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result will be unable to compete on the series, which will feature the New Japan Cup USA.

The full announcement is below:

Juice Robinson injured; to miss forthcoming events
Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and is currently unable to compete.

As a result of his injury, Robinson will not be competing on forthcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts, which start August 7 when LEC presents New Japan Cup USA.

We apologize to fans who are looking forward to seeing Robinson wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and wish Juice the best in his recovery.

