– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, AEW wrestler Juice Robinson discussed wrestling Kevin Owens in WWE NXT, and accidentally breaking Owens’ nose. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Juice Robinson on wrestling Kevin Owens in WWE NXT: “Wrestling’s, it’s one of the things that’s so physical that … the super, super physicalness of it can bring you together. It hurt us both. I tore my palm, bridge of his nose cut my palm. I had a hole in my palm and his nose was just destroyed.

On Owens’ reaction after the match: “He’s the kinda guy, you could break his nose and there’s a good chance he’ll smile. I don’t mind the physical repercussions of wrestling either and I like people who get physical and he does too.”