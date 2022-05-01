Juice Robinson Returns to NJPW, Joins Bullet Club at Wrestling Dontaku

Juice Robinson’s NJPW exit didn’t last long, as he made his return at Wrestling Dontaku and joined the Bullet Club. Robinson appeared at Sunday’s show and attacked Hiroshi Tanahashi following the latter capturing the vacant IWGP United States Championship with a win over Tomohiro Ishii.

Robinson said in early April that he didn’t intend to re-sign with NJPW once his contract was done and that he would not be wrestling with NJPW after the contract was up on April 30th. Obviously with today being May 1st, that is not the case. It is not yet known whether Robinson did sign a new deal, to be clear.