Juice Robinson Says He Never Planned To Retire From Wrestling

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, Juice Robinson spoke about joining the Bullet Club and how he never planned to leave wrestling or retire. Robinson’s contract with the company expired last month, but he made a surprise appearance at Wrestling Dontaku, where he joined the faction. Here are highlights:

On the rumors he was leaving wrestling: “Not that I owe anyone any explanation, but I was never going to retire. That was just me lying to a bunch of gullible idiots. People believe that if they read something on the internet it has to be true. So all I had to say is make sure it landed on the internet, and everybody believed it, hook line and sinker.”

On joining Bullet Club: “Sometimes things line up at the right place at the right time. Did you ever think that BULLET CLUB needed Juice Robinson? I gave them a shot in the arm. They got rid of dead weight in that group so that somebody could step up. So this is a win-win relationship. I win and BULLET CLUB wins. I don’t think what happens behind the scenes is any of your business. As far as you’re concerned, as far as the fans are concerned, it’s purely business. I’m here to do a job, and I’m using BULLET CLUB to further my career. I’m in this for me, and BULLET CLUB respects that. Most people in that group are the same way, it just so happens that mentality helps BULLET CLUB.”

On wanting to beat Jon Moxley: “In a perfect world, it would just be me and Moxley for this belt. When we were in the ring together before, he was biting my flesh. He was ripping the skin off of my forehead until I was bleeding. Here’s what I think of Jon Moxley. He should sharpen his teeth, because he’ll have to bite off a hell of a lot more than my forehead to get past me in Washington DC.I will beat Moxley, and when I have beaten Moxley, he can go back to AEW for good. In fact, I’ll throw you one further, he can go straight to hell.”