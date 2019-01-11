Quantcast

wrestling / News

Various News: Juice Robinson Signs Action Figure Deal, Images of WWE Retro Series 8, and Case Breakdown for WWE Mattel Elite Series 66

January 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW G1 28 1 Juice Robinson G1 Climax

– Figures Toy Company announced that Juice Robinson has signed a deal to receive his own action figure for the Rising Stars of Wrestling series. It’s due out later this year. The figure will be sold at Wrestling Superstore later on. You can check out the announcement for Juice Robinson below. As previously reported, Robinson recently re-upped with NJPW for a three-year deal.

– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and Ringside Collectibles revealed some new images of the carded WWE Retros Series 8 from Mattel. These are the retro-style WWE action figures. You can check out carded images of the latest series below. Series 8 includes Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, Iron Sheik, and Zack Ryder.

– Here is the case breakdown for the WWE Mattel Elite Series 66 (via Wrestlezone.com. The Alexander Wolfe figure will be exclusive to Target stores.

AJ Styles x2
Kurt Angle x1
Kevin Owens (could be regular or chase version) x1
Nikki Cross x1
Harper x1
Rowan x1
Alexander Wolfe x1

article topics :

Juice Robinson, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeffrey Harris


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading