Various News: Juice Robinson Signs Action Figure Deal, Images of WWE Retro Series 8, and Case Breakdown for WWE Mattel Elite Series 66
– Figures Toy Company announced that Juice Robinson has signed a deal to receive his own action figure for the Rising Stars of Wrestling series. It’s due out later this year. The figure will be sold at Wrestling Superstore later on. You can check out the announcement for Juice Robinson below. As previously reported, Robinson recently re-upped with NJPW for a three-year deal.
The current @njpwglobal #IWGP US Champion #JuiceRobinson has joined up with FTC to get his first ever action figure! #NJPW #NXT #ROH #figlife @MajorWFPod @FullyPoseable pic.twitter.com/PKKIqArgdP
— Figures Toy Company (@FiguresToyCo) January 10, 2019
– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and Ringside Collectibles revealed some new images of the carded WWE Retros Series 8 from Mattel. These are the retro-style WWE action figures. You can check out carded images of the latest series below. Series 8 includes Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, Iron Sheik, and Zack Ryder.
– Here is the case breakdown for the WWE Mattel Elite Series 66 (via Wrestlezone.com. The Alexander Wolfe figure will be exclusive to Target stores.
AJ Styles x2
Kurt Angle x1
Kevin Owens (could be regular or chase version) x1
Nikki Cross x1
Harper x1
Rowan x1
Alexander Wolfe x1