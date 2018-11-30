Juice Robinson Tells Cody He’s Taking Back The IWGP US Championship

Following his match on the eighth night of WTL, Juice Robinson had some harsh words for Cody, and waned him he’s coming to take his title back (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“In the back of my head, there’s Cody, that prima donna son of a b**ch. That bleach-blonde, suit wearing, silver spoon, up-his-a** walking around with Juice Robinson’s IWGP U. S. Championship. Yeah he beat me fair and square; I’ve never beaten Cody. But I will beat Cody, and I don’t know when, and I don’t know where, but the next time Juice Robinson is in the ring with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, it’s going to be for the U. S. Championship, and I’m going to walk out of whatever f**cking building it is with it over my shoulder.”