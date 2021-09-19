wrestling / News

Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo Set for Night Two of NJPW Strong Autumn Attack

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Juice Robinson and Hikuleo will face each other in a Texas Bullrope match at NJPW Strong Autumn Attack. The match will happen on night two of the tapings, which will be held on September 25-26 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Autumn Attack, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading