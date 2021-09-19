Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo Set for Night Two of NJPW Strong Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Juice Robinson and Hikuleo will face each other in a Texas Bullrope match at NJPW Strong Autumn Attack. The match will happen on night two of the tapings, which will be held on September 25-26 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT❗️ Coming off of their tables match tonight, Juice Robinson & Hikuleo face off in a Texas Bullrope Match on NIGHT 2 of Autumn Attack. September 25-26 in DFW Texas! TICKETS: https://t.co/i0KPVNgVoH#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/MPEGau86F9 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 19, 2021