Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo Set for Night Two of NJPW Strong Autumn Attack
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Juice Robinson and Hikuleo will face each other in a Texas Bullrope match at NJPW Strong Autumn Attack. The match will happen on night two of the tapings, which will be held on September 25-26 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT❗️
Coming off of their tables match tonight, Juice Robinson & Hikuleo face off in a Texas Bullrope Match on NIGHT 2 of Autumn Attack.
September 25-26 in DFW Texas!
TICKETS: https://t.co/i0KPVNgVoH#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/MPEGau86F9
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 19, 2021
