Juice Robinson: ‘I Want Revenge on Jon Moxley’

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to former IWGP United States champion Juice Robinson, who spoke about wanting revenge on Jon Moxley. Moxley recently defeated Robinson this month at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Final in order to capture the US title. Below are some highlights.

Juice Robinson on wanting revenge against Jon Moxley: “Revenge, that’s the word. I want revenge on Jon Moxley, and I’ll get it. He has so much charisma and an incredible persona in the ring, and that makes me level up. I want to wrestle Mox every f—ing day.”

Robinson on his goal of getting a rematch with Moxley: “My goal is to have that Moxley match at Ryogoku any time my number is called. I need to be able to rise to the occasion and immediately kick ass. People are always going to come here because this is the best wrestling company in the world. No one can argue that. So I have to try to hold my ground. Big stars come in—Cody comes in, Jericho comes in, Moxley comes in. Now I’m not on their level, but I’m working to get there. I am trying to compete with some big stars, and I am doing everything I can to compete with them. Ospreay, Ibushi, Kenta, there are so many talented people here. I’m just a regular guy trying to fit in.”

Robinson on moving on from CJ Parker: “CJ Parker has been dead for a long time. People will ask me about WWE, but that’s over. I’m never going there again. Let’s stop talking about what I’ve done. Let’s move on and judge me based on what I do now. Watch it and feel it, because this is it.”

Robinson on why Moxley should watch his back: “And Mox, he should watch his back. He’s in New Japan, this is my world. I can’t wait to see him in the G1.”