Juice Robinson On Why He Loves Working With Impact, His Future With NJPW

In a recent interview on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, Juice Robinson discussed his future with NJPW, why he loves working with Impact, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Juice Robinson on his future with NJPW: “My life coming out of this pandemic was way better than it was going in. My life has totally changed. We don’t need to get personal about my life story and stuff but when this all started I had a little bachelor pad/studio apartment in Tokyo, next to Shinjuku Station, the world’s largest train station so I was living a fast bachelor lifestyle. Not saying I didn’t want to settle down but there were no signs of slowing down. {laughs} Now I am sitting in a house that I bought, I am engaged, I am gonna be married, I have a dog running around annoying me as we speak, it’s just a crazy thing. I’ll always be with New Japan in my heart. Those are my guys, those are my boys, those are my people that gave me the chance, I’ll never turn my back on New Japan. But right now my life has just changed, I am just not that 25 year old kid with a Paul McCartney autobiography in his book bag wanting to travel the world anymore. That’s just not who I am. But I still want to be part of New Japan and I just don’t know how I am going to be but I will be.”

On why he loves working with Impact: “I love IMPACT. It’s what I really like, I like lights, camera, action here we go. {laughs} TV wrestling, that’s what I grew up on, that’s what I grew up manifesting in my brain. As a child on my trampoline, in my living crawling across the room reaching for the tag, I always viewed myself in front of the camera in a U.S company. So that it right there makes me so happy to do it all the time, because it’s so different from what I am used to in Japan. I never knew that I would just land in Japan and that I would take to it, or I don’t even know if I did take to it but I just ended up going and I just didn’t come back for 5 years. It was a job, it was an open ended thing, and it stuck but I don’t know if I am natural at that of the way I do it at New Japan. I feel more natural sometimes in an IMPACT setting.”

On the growth of NJPW Strong: “Strong was birthed out of the pandemic, we were forced into a studio, we were forced to wrestle in front of an audience of one, the camera. It’s weird because when we first started the U.S expansion our dreams and hopes to do that kinda got the brakes put on it. It came to a halt and then Strong happened and now a mixture between Strong and our old idea of trying to bring New Japan to every town or at least every region in America now they are getting mixed and welded as one. Now we have Strong touring… we’re bringing the best, we’re bringing them all.”