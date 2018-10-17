Various News: Juice Robinson Working ROH Global Wars, Impact Timeslot Reminder, New WWE Pre-Sale Codes

– ROH announced today that Juice Robinson makes his return to Ring of Honor for November’s Global Wars tour on November 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th.

– Thursday’s Impact will air at 8PMET this week. It moves to 10PM Eton the 25th.

– There is an online pre-sale for the December 10 WWE Smackdown live event in Ontario, California today using the code WWEFan. There is also an online pre-sale for the December 17 Raw taping in Sacramento, CA using code WWERAW. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]