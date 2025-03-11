Juicy Finau Announced For MLW Battle RIOT VII

Juicy Finau has been announced for MLW Battle RIOT VII. MLW issued the following:

Juicy Finau enters Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

The Tongan colossus is Back!

MLW today announced Juicy Finau will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

Clear the ring and reinforce the ropes—because the Tongan super heavyweight is back and ready to RIOT!

Standing 6’4” and weighing in at a monstrous 450 pounds, Juicy Finau is officially entering MLW’s Battle RIOT, and every competitor in the match just got a whole lot more nervous. A former MLW World Tag Team Champion, Finau is returning to MLW with one goal: win the RIOT and leave Los Angeles as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

A proud Tongan warrior, Finau is a one-of-a-kind force of nature inside the ring. A powerhouse with an aerial arsenal that defies gravity, the protégé of Jacob Fatu has left broken bodies and bent rings in his wake. But this time, he faces his biggest test yet—outlasting 39 other combatants in a chaotic battle where only one can survive.

At 450 pounds, Finau will be the biggest competitor in Battle RIOT. His sheer size and strength make him nearly impossible to eliminate—it may take every other wrestler in the match to get him over the ropes. But don’t mistake Finau for just a brute—he’s a rare heavyweight who can brawl, fly, and rumble with the very best.

On April 5, Los Angeles becomes Finau’s battleground, and the question isn’t just who can eliminate him—it’s if anyone even can. Will the Tongan colossus be the last man standing when the smoke clears?

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!