Juicy Finau Says Jacob Fatu Will ‘Make It Happen’ Wherever He Ends Up

Juicy Finau isn’t sure where Jacob Fatu is headed, but he knows he will make it happen wherever that is. Fatu has reportedly signed with WWE, but has yet to make his debut for the company. Finau spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm for a new interview and was asked about Fatu’s possibly ending up in WWE.

“Man, only god knows, you know?,” he said (per Fightful). “But god bless his journey. Jacob [has] been through a lot, so whatever opportunity he gets, I just know he’s gonna make the best of it, whether it’s IMPACT, WWE, whatever. But I know my brother’s gonna make it happen.”