Julia Hart Beats Jamie Hayter With Black Mist On AEW Dynamite

Julia Hart won her return match, beating Jamie Hayter after the use of the black mist on AEW Dynamite. Hart faced off with Hayter on Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode, her first match since AEW Dynasty in April.

Hart picked up the win after she brought an arrow into the ring and when the ref took it away, she hit Hayter with the mist behind the ref’s back to pick up the victory.

RIGHT NOW Julia Hart makes her AEW in-ring return against the former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax @TheJuliaHart | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/6sLBHOgczB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025