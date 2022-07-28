Julia Hart Discusses Working With the House of Black in AEW

– During a recent Captain’s Corner virtual signing, AEW wrestler Julia Hart discussed what it’s like working with the House of Black. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Julia Hart on Malakai Black being like a mentor and coach to her: “I would say Malakai is like my mentor, my coach. He’s always giving me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody is like my dad. He’s the guy that takes care of me and makes sure everything’s okay. Buddy is like a brother. He still just wants to joke around and have fun and a good time.”

On how the group is like a big family: “I got locked out of my car the other week. He [Brody] helped me with my keys, he helped me with my mask. His wife is great too, she’s like my mom. And his kids are adorable. They’re all great. The House of Black is really like a big family. Everyone is great. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to help me with stuff. They’re always there with advice.”

Hart officially joined the House of Black last May at Double or Nothing 2022.