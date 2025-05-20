Julia Hart Reflects On Facing Mercedes Mone, Can’t Wait To Do It Again

Julia Hart loved sharing the ring with Mercedes Mone and wants to do it again soon. Hart battled Mone in the opening round of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament and while she lost the match, she enjoyed working with Money as she noted on AEW Unrestricted.

“She (Mone) was so amazing,” Hart said (per Fightful). “I learned so much from her. I can’t wait to wrestle her again. After that I felt so excited about wrestling.”

Mone is in the finals of the women’s tournament and will face Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing.