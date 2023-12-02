Julia Hart Reportedly Working Under Full Time AEW Contract

Fightful Select reports that Julia Hart has been working under a full-time contract in AEW for some time, even though it wasn’t announced.

Wrestlers who sign full-time deals are usually announced by Tony Khan and given an ‘All Elite’ graphic, but that didn’t happen in this case. When asked about it, a source noted that several per-date deals were recently increased to full-time deals and didn’t get announcements. Hart’s deal was said to have been changed “a while back.”

Not all wrestlers who appeared on AEW’s roster page have been under full-time deals, including Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jake Atlas and Peter Avalon.