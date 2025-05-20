Julia Hart Gives High Praise To Mercedes Mone

AEW’s Julia Hart recently reflected on her match against Mercedes Mone from earlier this year. This discussion took place during her appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast (per Fightful).

Hart faced Monein a first-round match of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Their contest was a feature at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event.

“She (Mercedes Mone) was so amazing. I learned so much from her. I can’t wait to wrestle her again. After that I felt so excited about wrestling.”