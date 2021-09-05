wrestling / News
Julia Hart Has Been Removed From Casino Battle Royal At All Out
In a post on Twitter, AEW announced that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Both Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill beat her up following her match on the episode. This brings the number of women in the match down to 20, with one unannounced.
The participants include Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Riho, The Bunny, Big Swole, Tay Conti, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Diamante, Emi Sakura, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Skye Blue.
Because of the attack on @TheJuliaHart earlier by Nyla & Jade, there's an opening in tomorrow’s Casino Battle Royale & #AEW GM @TonyKhan, impressed w/ @Skyebyee's losing effort vs @Thee_Red_Velvet, adds her to the match!
Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark: https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno pic.twitter.com/7KLBzpWedT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021
