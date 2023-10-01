Julia Hart Can’t Wait To See What Jade Cargill Does In WWE, Plans To Fill Her Shoes In AEW

Julia Hart is looking forward to seeing what Jade Cargill does in WWE, though she’s more focused on filling the void Cargill left in AEW. Hart faces Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship at WrestleDream tonight, and she talked with CagesideSeats for a new interview. During the conversation, she was asked about Cargill’s jump to WWE and said she’s excited to see what happens there.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to see what she’s doing,” Hart said of Cargill’s future. “She’s amazing. She looks amazing. I just can’t wait to see what’s in store for her.”

She continued, “But as AEW goes, like for me, if they want me to fill in some type of shoe, I’m all here for it. I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna come to work every week and they’re gonna tell me what to do and I’m gonna do it. So, if that’s what they’re telling me to do, that’s what I’m here for.”